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RU

Le Millésime in Nice

Le Millésime

About

A highly rated restaurant located just outside the center, known for its refined cuisine. It stands out for its cozy atmosphere, attentive service, and a well‑curated wine list.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Cash
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Wine list
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

17 Rue Smolett, 06300 Nice
+33493560013

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday12:00 - 21:30
Wednesday19:00 - 21:30
Thursday12:00 - 21:30
Friday12:00 - 21:30
Saturday19:00 - 21:30