Restaurant La Demi Lune in Nice
About
A venue specializing in authentic Chinese and Asian cuisine. The restaurant is particularly known for its first‑line location and panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine and beer
Vegetarian dishes
Cocktail list
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
11 Prom. des Anglais, 06000 Nice
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday11:30 - 22:30
Tuesday11:30 - 22:30
Wednesday11:30 - 22:30
Thursday11:30 - 22:30
Friday11:30 - 22:30
Saturday11:30 - 22:30
Sunday11:30 - 22:30