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Restaurant La Demi Lune in Nice

Restaurant La Demi Lune

About

A venue specializing in authentic Chinese and Asian cuisine. The restaurant is particularly known for its first‑line location and panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine and beer
Vegetarian dishes
Cocktail list
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

11 Prom. des Anglais, 06000 Nice
+33763246142

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday11:30 - 22:30
Tuesday11:30 - 22:30
Wednesday11:30 - 22:30
Thursday11:30 - 22:30
Friday11:30 - 22:30
Saturday11:30 - 22:30
Sunday11:30 - 22:30