Renée in Nice
About
It offers a unique blend of traditional hospitality and modern technology. The venue combines innovative culinary techniques, high-quality ingredients, and stylish presentation.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Live music
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Pet-friendly
Contacts
19 Prom. des Anglais, 06000 Nice
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 00:00
Tuesday12:00 - 00:00
Wednesday12:00 - 00:00
Thursday12:00 - 00:00
Friday12:00 - 00:00
Saturday12:00 - 00:00
Sunday12:00 - 00:00