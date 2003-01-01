Le Bar des Oiseaux in Nice
About
A renowned gastronomic institution in Nice’s Old Town, combining traditional French cuisine with a contemporary pop‑art style. Founded by Arnaud Crespo in the building of a former cabaret, the restaurant offers a lively, relaxed atmosphere, while its cuisine is celebrated for its creativity and use of fresh seasonal ingredients.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Pet-friendly
Contacts
5 Rue Saint-Vincent, 06300 Nice
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday12:00 - 21:45
Wednesday12:00 - 21:45
Thursday12:00 - 21:45
Friday12:00 - 21:45
Saturday12:00 - 21:45