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Le Bar des Oiseaux in Nice

Le Bar des Oiseaux

About

A renowned gastronomic institution in Nice’s Old Town, combining traditional French cuisine with a contemporary pop‑art style. Founded by Arnaud Crespo in the building of a former cabaret, the restaurant offers a lively, relaxed atmosphere, while its cuisine is celebrated for its creativity and use of fresh seasonal ingredients.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Pet-friendly

Contacts

5 Rue Saint-Vincent, 06300 Nice
+33493802733

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday12:00 - 21:45
Wednesday12:00 - 21:45
Thursday12:00 - 21:45
Friday12:00 - 21:45
Saturday12:00 - 21:45