Le Panier in Nice
About
A cozy, small fine-dining restaurant in Nice’s Old Town, led by chef Aurélien Martin and sommelier Marie Lacu. The restaurant offers seasonal tasting menus in a calm, intimate setting.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Pet-friendly
Contacts
5 Rue Barillerie, 06300 Nice
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 21:00
Thursday19:00 - 21:15
Friday19:00 - 21:15
Saturday12:00 - 21:15
Sunday12:00 - 21:15