Peixes in Nice
About
A popular, cozy restaurant specializing in fresh seafood and fish, decorated in a relaxed style. Located in the Old Town, it attracts visitors with Mediterranean cuisine, a warm atmosphere, and the quality of its dishes.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Parking
Contacts
4 Rue Jacques Médecin, 06300 Nice
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 22:00
Tuesday12:00 - 22:00
Wednesday12:00 - 22:00
Thursday12:00 - 22:00
Friday12:00 - 22:00
Saturday12:00 - 22:00
Sunday18:00 - 22:00