We use cookies to improve your experience, personalize content, and analyze our traffic. By continuing to use the site, you agree to our Cookie Policy.

Profile
RU

Le Plongeoir in Nice

Le Plongeoir

About

A cult restaurant in Nice, perched on a cliff above the Mediterranean Sea, offering Mediterranean cuisine made from local ingredients. It is a unique venue known for its panoramic views and history.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wine and beer
Table reservations
Cocktail list
Parking
Pet-friendly

Contacts

60 Bd Franck Pilatte, 06300 Nice
+33493265302

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 23:00
Tuesday12:00 - 23:00
Wednesday12:00 - 23:00
Thursday12:00 - 23:00
Friday12:00 - 23:00
Saturday12:00 - 23:00
Sunday12:00 - 23:00