Le Plongeoir in Nice
About
A cult restaurant in Nice, perched on a cliff above the Mediterranean Sea, offering Mediterranean cuisine made from local ingredients. It is a unique venue known for its panoramic views and history.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wine and beer
Table reservations
Cocktail list
Parking
Pet-friendly
Contacts
60 Bd Franck Pilatte, 06300 Nice
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 23:00
Tuesday12:00 - 23:00
Wednesday12:00 - 23:00
Thursday12:00 - 23:00
Friday12:00 - 23:00
Saturday12:00 - 23:00
Sunday12:00 - 23:00