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RU

L'Alchimie in Nice

L'Alchimie

About

A gourmet restaurant in the center of Nice, offering refined and hearty cuisine in a warm, cozy atmosphere. Led by Arnaud Collin, the restaurant is known for its personalized approach to dishes, blending culinary traditions.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

14 Rue Maccarani, 06000 Nice
+33493546185

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday12:00 - 15:00
Wednesday12:00 - 15:00
Thursday12:00 - 15:00
Friday12:00 - 22:00
Saturday12:00 - 22:00