L'Alchimie in Nice
About
A gourmet restaurant in the center of Nice, offering refined and hearty cuisine in a warm, cozy atmosphere. Led by Arnaud Collin, the restaurant is known for its personalized approach to dishes, blending culinary traditions.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
14 Rue Maccarani, 06000 Nice
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday12:00 - 15:00
Wednesday12:00 - 15:00
Thursday12:00 - 15:00
Friday12:00 - 22:00
Saturday12:00 - 22:00