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RU

FYR Bistronomi & Bar in Oslo

FYR Bistronomi & Bar

About

A cozy restaurant and cocktail bar in Oslo, offering gourmet Nordic cuisine in a relaxed atmosphere. Located near the park, it is famous for its seasonal menu, use of local products, grilled dishes, and stylish interior design by chef Sebastian Mure.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations

Contacts

Underhaugsveien 28, 0354 Oslo

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday15:00 - 23:00
Wednesday15:00 - 23:00
Thursday15:00 - 23:00
Friday15:00 - 23:00
Saturday13:00 - 23:00