FYR Bistronomi & Bar in Oslo
About
A cozy restaurant and cocktail bar in Oslo, offering gourmet Nordic cuisine in a relaxed atmosphere. Located near the park, it is famous for its seasonal menu, use of local products, grilled dishes, and stylish interior design by chef Sebastian Mure.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Contacts
Underhaugsveien 28, 0354 Oslo
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday15:00 - 23:00
Wednesday15:00 - 23:00
Thursday15:00 - 23:00
Friday15:00 - 23:00
Saturday13:00 - 23:00