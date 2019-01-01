Leisure & Experiences in Oslo
The establishment is known for its concept inspired by the contrasts of New York and Norway. Pier 42 has been recognized as the best cocktail bar in Norway (2021, 2022) and is renowned for its signature drinks created by award-winning bar manager Adrian Michalczik.
An exclusive restaurant in Oslo (opened in 2019, Michelin star in 2023), located in a former stable building. Known for its exquisite Scandinavian cuisine (15-20 courses), with a focus on local ingredients from its own farm.
A legendary gastronomic restaurant in the center of Oslo, which has held a Michelin star since 1998. Located in a historic 17th-century building with unique stucco ceilings, it offers exquisite seasonal dishes made with Norwegian ingredients under the guidance of star chef Bent Stiansen. This place combines historical elegance with high-quality cuisine.
A prestigious restaurant of modern Norwegian cuisine, awarded a Michelin star. Under the leadership of chef Mikael Svensson, the establishment offers tasting menus (12-14 courses) based on seasonal, local products, sustainability and bright contrasting flavors.
A private museum dedicated to international and Norwegian contemporary art, located in the Tivoligården district. The building, designed by Renzo Piano, is an outstanding example of modern architecture, and the collection includes avant-garde works.
The largest art museum in Scandinavia, opened in 2022. It brings together Norwegian painting, design and architecture in one modern building. It houses the famous painting "The Scream" by Edvard Munch, as well as an extensive collection of works from the Romantic era to the present day.
The leading cultural and historical museum in Norway, located in the city center. It offers unique collections of Stone Age, Viking Age, and Medieval artifacts, as well as extensive ethnographic collections.
A unique park in Oslo, part of the Frogner Park, which is the world's largest open-air sculpture installation by a single artist. It features 212 bronze and granite figures (1907-1942) created by Gustav Vigeland, which depict human emotions and life cycles.
A popular cozy bistro restaurant in Oslo (Bislett area), known for its relaxed atmosphere, seasonal menu, and extensive wine list (over 800 items). Located in a historic former grocery store, it offers Michelin-starred modern Norwegian and European cuisine.
An elegant bar on the 8th floor of the historic Grand Hotel in the heart of Oslo (Karl Johans gate 31). It is known for its terrace with stunning city views, its sophisticated atmosphere, and its high-quality wine list.
A unique and gloomy mausoleum-museum created by the artist Emanuel Wigeland (brother of the famous Gustav Wigeland) in 1926. The main attraction is a dark vaulted hall of 800 sq.m covered with frescoes on the theme of "Life" (Vita), depicting human scenes from birth to death.
An art center, gallery and cultural space dedicated to the work of the famous Norwegian sculptor and painter Tore Bjørn Skjølsvik. Opened in 2019, the gallery is located in the picturesque Frogner district, offering visitors a sculpture garden and works available for purchase.