Summit Bar in Oslo
About
The panoramic bar is located on the 21st floor of the Radisson Blu Scandinavia Hotel in the center of Oslo, offering stunning views of the city and the fjord through its floor-to-ceiling windows. It offers a wide selection of cocktails, beers, and light snacks.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Contacts
Holbergs gate 30, 0166 Oslo
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday16:00 - 00:00
Tuesday16:00 - 00:00
Wednesday16:00 - 00:00
Thursday16:00 - 00:00
Friday16:00 - 01:00
Saturday16:00 - 01:00