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Summit Bar in Oslo

Summit Bar

About

The panoramic bar is located on the 21st floor of the Radisson Blu Scandinavia Hotel in the center of Oslo, offering stunning views of the city and the fjord through its floor-to-ceiling windows. It offers a wide selection of cocktails, beers, and light snacks.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations

Contacts

Holbergs gate 30, 0166 Oslo
+4723293000

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday16:00 - 00:00
Tuesday16:00 - 00:00
Wednesday16:00 - 00:00
Thursday16:00 - 00:00
Friday16:00 - 01:00
Saturday16:00 - 01:00