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Pier 42 in Oslo

Pier 42

About

The establishment is known for its concept inspired by the contrasts of New York and Norway. Pier 42 has been recognized as the best cocktail bar in Norway (2021, 2022) and is renowned for its signature drinks created by award-winning bar manager Adrian Michalczik.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations

Contacts

Jernbanetorget 2, 0154 Oslo
+4721405900

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday16:00 - 00:00
Tuesday16:00 - 00:00
Wednesday16:00 - 00:00
Thursday16:00 - 00:00
Friday16:00 - 01:00
Saturday16:00 - 01:00