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RU

Frances Vinbar in Oslo

Frances Vinbar

About

A highly rated bar and restaurant featured in the Michelin Guide 2025 (Bib Gourmand), offering quality cuisine and an excellent selection of wines. Known for its sophisticated atmosphere, suitable for lunch and dinner.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations

Contacts

Henrik Ibsens gate 48, 0255 Oslo
+4748843786

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday07:30 - 15:00
Tuesday07:30 - 00:00
Wednesday07:30 - 00:00
Thursday07:30 - 00:00
Friday07:30 - 00:00
Saturday12:00 - 00:00