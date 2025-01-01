Frances Vinbar in Oslo
About
A highly rated bar and restaurant featured in the Michelin Guide 2025 (Bib Gourmand), offering quality cuisine and an excellent selection of wines. Known for its sophisticated atmosphere, suitable for lunch and dinner.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Contacts
Henrik Ibsens gate 48, 0255 Oslo
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday07:30 - 15:00
Tuesday07:30 - 00:00
Wednesday07:30 - 00:00
Thursday07:30 - 00:00
Friday07:30 - 00:00
Saturday12:00 - 00:00