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Posthallen Drinkhub in Oslo

Posthallen Drinkhub

About

Norway's first "bar court", located in the historic building of the former main post office in the center of Oslo. This is a unique space that unites several independent bars under one roof.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Pet-friendly

Contacts

Prinsens gate 8, 0152 Oslo
+4792607023

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday15:00 - 00:00
Tuesday15:00 - 00:00
Wednesday15:00 - 00:00
Thursday15:00 - 00:00
Friday15:00 - 02:00
Saturday15:00 - 02:00