Dr. Jekyll's Pub in Oslo
About
The oldest and most famous pub specializing in whiskey (over 550-600 varieties), located in the city center. Inspired by the novel about Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, this British-style establishment offers two floors, a cozy heated courtyard, billiards, and regular quizzes and tastings.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Wine and beer
Wine list
Cocktail list
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Klingenberggata 4, 0161 Oslo
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday16:00 - 00:00
Tuesday16:00 - 00:00
Wednesday16:00 - 00:00
Thursday15:00 - 03:00
Friday15:00 - 03:00
Saturday15:00 - 03:00
Sunday16:00 - 00:00