We use cookies to improve your experience, personalize content, and analyze our traffic. By continuing to use the site, you agree to our Cookie Policy.

Profile
RU

Dr. Jekyll's Pub in Oslo

Dr. Jekyll's Pub

About

The oldest and most famous pub specializing in whiskey (over 550-600 varieties), located in the city center. Inspired by the novel about Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, this British-style establishment offers two floors, a cozy heated courtyard, billiards, and regular quizzes and tastings.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Wine and beer
Wine list
Cocktail list
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Klingenberggata 4, 0161 Oslo
+4722413044

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday16:00 - 00:00
Tuesday16:00 - 00:00
Wednesday16:00 - 00:00
Thursday15:00 - 03:00
Friday15:00 - 03:00
Saturday15:00 - 03:00
Sunday16:00 - 00:00