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Cue in Oslo

Cue

About

One of the most vibrant and large-scale establishments in Oslo, located in the trendy Grunerløkka district. It is a unique hybrid of a billiard club, cocktail bar and restaurant, decorated in the aesthetics of the 60s and 70s.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Live music
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Table reservations

Contacts

Thorvald Meyers gate 11, 0555 Oslo

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday15:00 - 01:00
Tuesday15:00 - 01:00
Wednesday15:00 - 01:00
Thursday15:00 - 01:00
Friday15:00 - 02:30
Saturday14:00 - 02:30
Sunday14:00 - 01:00