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Kolonialen Bislett in Oslo

Kolonialen Bislett

About

A popular cozy bistro restaurant in Oslo (Bislett area), known for its relaxed atmosphere, seasonal menu, and extensive wine list (over 800 items). Located in a historic former grocery store, it offers Michelin-starred modern Norwegian and European cuisine.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Pet-friendly

Contacts

Sofies gate 16, 0170 Oslo
+4790115098

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday17:00 - 00:00
Tuesday17:00 - 00:00
Wednesday17:00 - 00:00
Thursday17:00 - 00:00
Friday17:00 - 00:00
Saturday12:00 - 00:00