Eight Rooftop Bar in Oslo
About
An elegant bar on the 8th floor of the historic Grand Hotel in the heart of Oslo (Karl Johans gate 31). It is known for its terrace with stunning city views, its sophisticated atmosphere, and its high-quality wine list.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Contacts
Karl Johans gt. 27, 0159 Oslo
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday16:00 - 00:00
Wednesday16:00 - 00:00
Thursday16:00 - 00:00
Friday16:00 - 01:00
Saturday16:00 - 01:00