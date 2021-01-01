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The New Munch Museum in Oslo

The New Munch Museum

About

A large-scale 13-storey cultural centre on the Bjørvik waterfront dedicated to the life and work of Edvard Munch. Opened in 2021, it houses the world’s largest collection of the artist’s works (over 26,000), including the famous “The Scream”, “The Madonna” and “The Vampire”, offering interactive exhibitions and panoramic views of the Oslo Fjord.

Contacts

Edvard Munchs Plass 1, 0194 Oslo
+4723493500

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday10:00 - 18:00
Tuesday10:00 - 18:00
Wednesday10:00 - 21:00
Thursday10:00 - 21:00
Friday10:00 - 21:00
Saturday10:00 - 21:00
Sunday10:00 - 18:00