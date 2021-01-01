The New Munch Museum in Oslo
About
A large-scale 13-storey cultural centre on the Bjørvik waterfront dedicated to the life and work of Edvard Munch. Opened in 2021, it houses the world’s largest collection of the artist’s works (over 26,000), including the famous “The Scream”, “The Madonna” and “The Vampire”, offering interactive exhibitions and panoramic views of the Oslo Fjord.
Contacts
Edvard Munchs Plass 1, 0194 Oslo
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday10:00 - 18:00
Tuesday10:00 - 18:00
Wednesday10:00 - 21:00
Thursday10:00 - 21:00
Friday10:00 - 21:00
Saturday10:00 - 21:00
Sunday10:00 - 18:00