Astrup Fearnley Museum of Modern Art in Oslo
About
A private museum dedicated to international and Norwegian contemporary art, located in the Tivoligården district. The building, designed by Renzo Piano, is an outstanding example of modern architecture, and the collection includes avant-garde works.
Contacts
Strandpromenaden 2, 0252 Oslo
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 17:00
Tuesday12:00 - 17:00
Wednesday12:00 - 17:00
Thursday12:00 - 19:00
Friday12:00 - 17:00
Saturday11:00 - 17:00
Sunday11:00 - 17:00