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Astrup Fearnley Museum of Modern Art in Oslo

Astrup Fearnley Museum of Modern Art

About

A private museum dedicated to international and Norwegian contemporary art, located in the Tivoligården district. The building, designed by Renzo Piano, is an outstanding example of modern architecture, and the collection includes avant-garde works.

Contacts

Strandpromenaden 2, 0252 Oslo
+4722936060

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 17:00
Tuesday12:00 - 17:00
Wednesday12:00 - 17:00
Thursday12:00 - 19:00
Friday12:00 - 17:00
Saturday11:00 - 17:00
Sunday11:00 - 17:00