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The National Museum in Oslo

The National Museum

About

The largest art museum in Scandinavia, opened in 2022. It brings together Norwegian painting, design and architecture in one modern building. It houses the famous painting "The Scream" by Edvard Munch, as well as an extensive collection of works from the Romantic era to the present day.

Contacts

Brynjulf Bulls plass 3, 0250 Oslo
+4721982000

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday10:00 - 17:00
Tuesday10:00 - 20:00
Wednesday10:00 - 20:00
Thursday10:00 - 17:00
Friday10:00 - 17:00
Saturday10:00 - 17:00
Sunday10:00 - 17:00