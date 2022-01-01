The National Museum in Oslo
About
The largest art museum in Scandinavia, opened in 2022. It brings together Norwegian painting, design and architecture in one modern building. It houses the famous painting "The Scream" by Edvard Munch, as well as an extensive collection of works from the Romantic era to the present day.
Contacts
Brynjulf Bulls plass 3, 0250 Oslo
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday10:00 - 17:00
Tuesday10:00 - 20:00
Wednesday10:00 - 20:00
Thursday10:00 - 17:00
Friday10:00 - 17:00
Saturday10:00 - 17:00
Sunday10:00 - 17:00