Le Jules Verne in Paris
About
Two Michelin-starred restaurant at the top of the Eiffel Tower with breathtaking panoramic views of Paris. Exquisite French cuisine combines classic recipes with a modern approach.
Features
Accepts cards
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Seating
Wine and beer
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking
Contacts
Avenue Gustave Eiffel 2ème, Eiffel Tower, Av. Anatole France, 75007 Paris
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 21:00
Tuesday12:00 - 21:00
Wednesday12:00 - 21:00
Thursday12:00 - 21:00
Friday12:00 - 21:00
Saturday12:00 - 21:00
Sunday12:00 - 21:00