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Le Jules Verne in Paris

Le Jules Verne

About

Two Michelin-starred restaurant at the top of the Eiffel Tower with breathtaking panoramic views of Paris. Exquisite French cuisine combines classic recipes with a modern approach.

Features

Accepts cards
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Seating
Wine and beer
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking

Contacts

Avenue Gustave Eiffel 2ème, Eiffel Tower, Av. Anatole France, 75007 Paris
+33172761661

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 21:00
Tuesday12:00 - 21:00
Wednesday12:00 - 21:00
Thursday12:00 - 21:00
Friday12:00 - 21:00
Saturday12:00 - 21:00
Sunday12:00 - 21:00