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Épicure in Paris

Épicure

About

Known for its haute cuisine and the exquisite creations of Chef Eric Frechon, this three-Michelin-star restaurant is located in the Hotel Le Bristol.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Cash
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Wine list
Cocktail list
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wine and beer
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking

Contacts

112 Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré, 75008 Paris
+33153434340

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday12:00 - 21:30
Wednesday12:00 - 21:30
Thursday12:00 - 21:30
Friday12:00 - 21:30
Saturday12:00 - 21:30