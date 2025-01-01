RU
фон

Luxury apartments in Dubai

We provide exclusive apartments for rent and sale in the most prestigious locations.

What we offer

We provide exclusive apartments for rent and sale in the most prestigious locations. Our services include:

  • Luxury apartment rentals for short and long-term stays
  • Sale of luxury real estate in the best areas of the city and abroad.
  • Individual selection of accommodation, taking into account your requirements for design, location and comfort level.
  • Consultations and transaction support for a safe and profitable purchase or rental.

With us, you will find accommodation that suits your lifestyle and status.

Modern penthouses
Modern penthouses
Luxury apartments
Luxury apartments
Villas and townhouses
Villas and townhouses
Serviced apartments
Serviced apartments

Request

Contact us in any convenient way — through the website, phone, messenger or through a mobile application.

Personal manager will help you

Your personal manager will clarify your wishes: location, style, budget and additional requirements.

Selecting

We will select the best options and arrange viewing at a convenient time for you.

Payment

In the case of a lease, we prepare the contract, agree on all the terms and transfer the keys.

When buying, we accompany the transaction at every stage, including legal verification and paperwork.

Individual approach
Individual approach
We take every detail into account to find the perfect accommodation for you.
Exclusive portfolio
Exclusive portfolio
Only the best premium class properties selected according to strict criteria
Experience
Experience
Our team has deep knowledge of the real estate market
Privacy
Privacy
We guarantee the privacy of all transactions and leases.

Crew and on-board service

Each flight is accompanied by a professional team that ensures:

  • Safety and accuracy in flight
  • Sale of luxury real estate in the best areas of the city and abroad.
  • High level of service on board (food, drinks, additional comfort)
  • Willingness to meet any requests during the flight.

Additional services

We provide a wide range of additional services

  • Interior design and renovation for turnkey purchase
  • Luxury car and yacht rentals for your comfort
  • Organization of transfer and relocation support
  • Concierge service for short-term rentals
  • Investment advice for those who consider the purchase of apartments as an asset.

The best locations

We offer apartments in the most prestigious locations

  • Central areas of megacities: New York, London, Dubai, Paris. All cities where the Versently service is available
  • Resort areas: Mediterranean coast, Maldives, Bali
  • Gated residential complexes with the best infrastructure
  • Iconic buildings: towers with panoramic views and premium amenities

Your new home will be where prestige, comfort and beauty are combined.

Why choose us

May your special day be unforgettable. We provide exclusive cars for:

  • A wide network of partners: We work with leading developers and property owners around the world.
  • Flexible terms: We select offers that meet your needs, including individual rental or purchase conditions.
  • Transparency: We provide complete information on facilities, market prices and legal issues.
  • Speed and convenience: We work promptly so that you can check in or make a purchase as soon as possible.

Services for property owners

We also work with apartment owners, offering:

  • Placement of objects in our catalog for rent or sale
  • Assistance in property management
  • Organization of professional photo sessions for the presentation of the facility
  • Search for reliable tenants or buyers

Guarantee of transaction security

All legal aspects of renting and buying real estate are under our control. We guarantee:

  • All legal aspects of renting and buying real estate are under our control. We guarantee:
  • Verification of objects and their owners
  • Drafting transparent contracts
  • Transaction support by professional lawyers
info@versently.com