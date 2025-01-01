RU
Private jet for rent in Dubai

We provide private jet rental services for business and personal travel, ensuring maximum comfort, privacy and convenience.

What we offer

We provide private jet rental services for business and personal travel, ensuring maximum comfort, privacy and convenience. With us you can:

  • Book a flight anywhere in the world at your convenience
  • Organize corporate flights for top managers or teams
  • Plan luxury trips for you and your family
  • Use emergency aviation services for fast travel

We provide an exceptional level of service to ensure that every trip is safe, comfortable and meets your status.

Light aircraft
Medium jets
Heavy jets and airliners
Turboprop aircraft
Request

Contact us via the website, messenger, or through a personal assistant in the mobile app.

Personal manager will help you

Your personal manager will clarify the details of your flight: route, date, number of passengers and special requests.

Selecting

We will select the optimal aircraft, prepare the route and coordinate all the details.

Payment

Payment is made in a secure way that is convenient for you

Instant availability
We will arrange your flight within a few hours.
Luxury and comfort
Each aircraft is equipped according to premium class standards
Privacy
We guarantee the privacy and security of your events.
Personal service
A personal manager will accompany you at every stage of the flight organization

Crew and on-board service

Each flight is accompanied by a professional team that ensures:

  • Safety and accuracy in flight
  • High level of service on board (food, drinks, additional comfort)
  • Willingness to meet any requests during the flight.

Additional services

We are ready to offer:

  • Individual meals on board, including menus from the best chefs
  • Luxury car ground transfer
  • Organization of multimedia and conference areas on board
  • Assistance with paperwork and expedited airport security clearance
  • Special flights for animals

Directions and routes

You can fly anywhere with us:

  • Intercity flights for business meetings
  • Flights to resorts and islands for recreation
  • Intercontinental routes with comfort and speed
  • Exclusive destinations not available for commercial flights

Why choose us

  • Reliability: Our aircraft undergo regular maintenance and meet all safety standards.
  • Flexibility: We will arrange flights according to your individual requests.
  • Expertise: Many years of experience working with premium segment clients.
  • Save time: Fly without queues, delays and transfers.

Safety and standards

Your peace of mind is our priority

  • The aircraft are certified by leading aviation agencies
  • Crews undergo regular inspections and training
  • Full control of routes and weather conditions for safe flight
info@versently.com