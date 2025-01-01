RU
Luxury yachts for rent in Dubai

What we offer

We provide premium yacht rental services for those who value luxury, comfort and unique experiences. Our company offers yachts for any purpose:

  • Private walks with family and friends
  • Corporate events to impress clients and colleagues
  • Weddings, parties, and anniversaries in a stunning setting
  • Romantic dinners on the water with breathtaking views
  • Multi-day cruises along the most scenic routes

Motor yachts
Sailing yachts
Catamarans
Luxury megayachts
Request

You leave a request on the website, call us or contact us via messenger.

Personal manager will help you

A personal manager helps you choose the right yacht, taking into account your requests, the number of guests and the purpose of the rental.

Coordinate

We coordinate the route, on-board services and additional options (catering, music, decor)

Payment

Payment is available online or offline, and all details are confirmed in a form that is convenient for you.

Exclusive yacht fleet
Only the best and modern premium class yachts
High level of service
Our team ensures a personal approach and professionalism at every stage.
Complete confidentiality
We guarantee the privacy and security of your events.
Individual routes
We design trips that match your desires.

Crew and on-board service

All our yachts are serviced by a professional team that includes a captain, stewards and, if necessary, a cook. We will take care of your comfort and safety so that your time on board is perfect.

Additional services

We are ready to offer:

  • Yacht decoration for special events (weddings, anniversaries);
  • World-class catering and chefs
  • Live music, DJ, or professional audio equipment rental
  • Services of photographers and videographers to create unique content
  • Arranging a transfer to the yacht in luxury cars

Routes and destinations

You can choose one of our popular routes or offer your own:

  • Romantic sunset walks
  • Explore picturesque islands and coves
  • Multi-day cruises with stops at the best resorts
  • Fishing in the open sea with professional equipment

Yachts for special occasions

We create unique events that will be remembered for a lifetime:

  • Wedding ceremonies and parties on board
  • Business meetings in a luxurious atmosphere
  • Anniversaries and birthdays
  • Photo and video shoots for advertising or personal projects
