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RU

Aylara Abadskaya

Phuket

Aylara Abadskaya

About

I once sailed from Phuket to the Similan Islands solo on a 38-foot catamaran — that trip changed how I see this coastline entirely. My passion is finding the perfect match between the sea and the person standing at the dock: whether that's a crewed yacht for a sunset race around Phang Nga Bay or a hidden surf break that still feels like a secret. I know every marina, every dive operator worth trusting, and exactly which stretch of water to chase depending on the wind.

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