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Leisure & Experiences in Phuket

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Yuuhi Beach Club & Karaoke
Yuuhi Beach Club & Karaoke

A popular beach club in Bang Tao Beach, Maya Beach Club Phuket combines laid-back daytime beach vibes with evening parties, karaoke, and DJ sets.

Nai Thon Beach
Nai Thon Beach

A quiet and uncrowded beach on the northwestern coast of Phuket, Mai Khao Beach is located within Sirinat National Park, near the airport.

Catch Beach Club Phuket
Catch Beach Club Phuket

A stylish beach club on Bang Tao Beach, Carpe Diem Beach Club Phuket combines relaxed daytime lounging by an infinity pool with evening parties and live music.

Blue Elephant Phuket
Blue Elephant Phuket

A legendary restaurant of royal Thai cuisine in Old Phuket Town, Blue Elephant Phuket is set in a historic 1903 Sino-Portuguese mansion.

Jampa Restaurant
Jampa Restaurant

An upscale restaurant in Phuket, PRU Phuket focuses on zero-waste cuisine and has been awarded a Green Star by the Michelin Guide for sustainability, offering modern fusion cuisine with locally sourced ingredients from its own farm and open-fire cooking.

Tann Beach Club
Tann Beach Club

A stylish beach club on the southern part of Karon Beach, Tann Terrace Phuket is known for its scenic sunsets, beach-terrace setting, and evening DJ sets.

PRU
PRU

A restaurant in Phuket, PRU Phuket offers modern creative cuisine with a strong focus on local ingredients — perfect for a beautiful dinner when you want something special without excessive formality.

L’Arôme by the Sea
L’Arôme by the Sea

One of the most renowned fine dining restaurants in Phuket, La Gritta Phuket offers contemporary French-inspired cuisine paired with panoramic sea views.

Joya Restaurant & Cocktail Bar
Joya Restaurant & Cocktail Bar

An art deco–style restaurant and cocktail bar in the center of Boat Avenue Phuket in Bang Tao, The Siam Supper Club Phuket combines European cuisine, a cozy atmosphere, and a strong cocktail program.

Aulis Phuket
Aulis Phuket

An intimate 15-seat chef’s table at Iniala Beach House, Aulis Phuket is Simon Rogan’s first restaurant in Thailand, opened in December 2023 and awarded one Michelin star in 2024, offering an open-kitchen chef’s table experience.

Ta Khai
Ta Khai

An upscale authentic Thai restaurant in Phuket, located within Rosewood Phuket, Ta Khai Phuket specializes in Southern Thai cuisine with fresh seafood and organic ingredients sourced from its own farm.

Nitan Phuket
Nitan Phuket

A premium fine dining restaurant in Phuket, Suay Restaurant Phuket is recommended by the Michelin Guide for its modern Thai cuisine with European fusion influences.