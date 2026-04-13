Leisure & Experiences in Phuket
A popular beach club in Bang Tao Beach, Maya Beach Club Phuket combines laid-back daytime beach vibes with evening parties, karaoke, and DJ sets.
A quiet and uncrowded beach on the northwestern coast of Phuket, Mai Khao Beach is located within Sirinat National Park, near the airport.
A stylish beach club on Bang Tao Beach, Carpe Diem Beach Club Phuket combines relaxed daytime lounging by an infinity pool with evening parties and live music.
A legendary restaurant of royal Thai cuisine in Old Phuket Town, Blue Elephant Phuket is set in a historic 1903 Sino-Portuguese mansion.
An upscale restaurant in Phuket, PRU Phuket focuses on zero-waste cuisine and has been awarded a Green Star by the Michelin Guide for sustainability, offering modern fusion cuisine with locally sourced ingredients from its own farm and open-fire cooking.
A stylish beach club on the southern part of Karon Beach, Tann Terrace Phuket is known for its scenic sunsets, beach-terrace setting, and evening DJ sets.
A restaurant in Phuket, PRU Phuket offers modern creative cuisine with a strong focus on local ingredients — perfect for a beautiful dinner when you want something special without excessive formality.
One of the most renowned fine dining restaurants in Phuket, La Gritta Phuket offers contemporary French-inspired cuisine paired with panoramic sea views.
An art deco–style restaurant and cocktail bar in the center of Boat Avenue Phuket in Bang Tao, The Siam Supper Club Phuket combines European cuisine, a cozy atmosphere, and a strong cocktail program.
An intimate 15-seat chef’s table at Iniala Beach House, Aulis Phuket is Simon Rogan’s first restaurant in Thailand, opened in December 2023 and awarded one Michelin star in 2024, offering an open-kitchen chef’s table experience.
An upscale authentic Thai restaurant in Phuket, located within Rosewood Phuket, Ta Khai Phuket specializes in Southern Thai cuisine with fresh seafood and organic ingredients sourced from its own farm.
A premium fine dining restaurant in Phuket, Suay Restaurant Phuket is recommended by the Michelin Guide for its modern Thai cuisine with European fusion influences.