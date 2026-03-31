PRU in Phuket
About
A restaurant in Phuket, PRU Phuket offers modern creative cuisine with a strong focus on local ingredients — perfect for a beautiful dinner when you want something special without excessive formality.
Features
Винная карта
Вегетарианские блюда
Посадочные места
Тихая обстановка
Wi-Fi
Парковка
Бронирование столов
Принимают карты
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Contacts
60, Cherngtalay, 13 Srisoonthorn Road, Cherngtalay 1, Tambon Choeng Thale, Thalang District, Phuket 83110
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday 18:00 - 22:30
Wednesday 18:00 - 22:30
Thursday 18:00 - 22:30
Friday 12:00 - 22:30
Saturday 12:00 - 22:30