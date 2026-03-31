Joya Restaurant & Cocktail Bar in Phuket
About
An art deco–style restaurant and cocktail bar in the center of Boat Avenue Phuket in Bang Tao, The Siam Supper Club Phuket combines European cuisine, a cozy atmosphere, and a strong cocktail program.
Features
Терраса
Полный бар
Тихая обстановка
Бронирование столов
Принимают карты
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Можно с животными
Contacts
49, 21 Boat Avenue Cherngtalay, Tambon Choeng Thale, Thalang District, Phuket 83110
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday 08:00 - 00:00
Tuesday 08:00 - 00:00
Wednesday 08:00 - 00:00
Thursday 08:00 - 00:00
Friday 08:00 - 00:00
Saturday 08:00 - 00:00
Sunday 08:00 - 00:00