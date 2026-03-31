Fira Beach Club in Phuket
About
A stylish beach club in Kata Beach, The Sundeck Phuket offers panoramic views over the ocean and lush green hills, combining poolside relaxation, great food, cocktails, and evening parties with live music — perfect for sunset moments.
Features
Принимают карты
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Парковка
Contacts
228 6-7 Khok Tanod Road, Karon, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket 83100
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday 11:00 - 21:00
Tuesday 11:00 - 21:00
Wednesday 11:00 - 21:00
Thursday 11:00 - 21:00
Friday 11:00 - 21:00
Saturday 11:00 - 21:00
Sunday 11:00 - 21:00