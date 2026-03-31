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Fira Beach Club in Phuket

Fira Beach Club

About

A stylish beach club in Kata Beach, The Sundeck Phuket offers panoramic views over the ocean and lush green hills, combining poolside relaxation, great food, cocktails, and evening parties with live music — perfect for sunset moments.

Features

Принимают карты
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Парковка

Contacts

228 6-7 Khok Tanod Road, Karon, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket 83100
+66929588621
firaphuket.com

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday 11:00 - 21:00
Tuesday 11:00 - 21:00
Wednesday 11:00 - 21:00
Thursday 11:00 - 21:00
Friday 11:00 - 21:00
Saturday 11:00 - 21:00
Sunday 11:00 - 21:00