Dinner in the Sky Phuket in Phuket
About
A unique sky dining experience on Karon Beach, Dinner in the Sky Phuket lifts guests 50 meters into the air on a suspended table, offering dinner with breathtaking views of the Andaman Sea and sunset.
Features
Live music
Terrace
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Seating
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Parking
Contacts
487 Patak Rd, Karon, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket 83100
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday10:00 - 22:00
Tuesday10:00 - 22:00
Wednesday10:00 - 22:00
Thursday10:00 - 22:00
Friday10:00 - 22:00
Saturday10:00 - 22:00
Sunday10:00 - 22:00