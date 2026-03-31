Aquaria Phuket in Phuket
About
The largest aquarium in Thailand, located in the center of Phuket Town. It is home to more than 6,000 marine and freshwater animals from around 300 species, including sharks, rays, penguins, giant turtles, jellyfish, otters, iguanas, and more.
Features
Парковка
Принимают карты
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Contacts
ชั้น B1, ศูนย์การค้า เซ็นทรัล ภูเก็ต ฟรอเรสต้า ตั้งอยู่, 199 Vichitsongkram Rd, Wichit, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket 83000
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday10:30 - 18:00
Tuesday10:30 - 18:00
Wednesday10:30 - 18:00
Thursday10:30 - 18:00
Friday10:30 - 18:00
Saturday10:30 - 18:00
Sunday10:30 - 18:00