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Aquaria Phuket in Phuket

Aquaria Phuket

About

The largest aquarium in Thailand, located in the center of Phuket Town. It is home to more than 6,000 marine and freshwater animals from around 300 species, including sharks, rays, penguins, giant turtles, jellyfish, otters, iguanas, and more.

Features

Парковка
Принимают карты
Apple Pay / Google Pay

Contacts

ชั้น B1, ศูนย์การค้า เซ็นทรัล ภูเก็ต ฟรอเรสต้า ตั้งอยู่, 199 Vichitsongkram Rd, Wichit, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket 83000
+6676629800
www.aquaria-phuket.com

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday10:30 - 18:00
Tuesday10:30 - 18:00
Wednesday10:30 - 18:00
Thursday10:30 - 18:00
Friday10:30 - 18:00
Saturday10:30 - 18:00
Sunday10:30 - 18:00