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RU

Zuma in Phuket

Zuma

About

A renowned modern Japanese restaurant located at Anantara Layan Phuket Resort. Specializing in izakaya-style cuisine: sushi, sashimi, robata grill dishes (seafood, premium meats, seasonal vegetables), and signature cocktails.

Features

Seating
Sea view
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

168, Layan beach, soi 4, Cherngtalay Amphur, Thalang District, Phuket 83110
+6676639110

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday18:00 - 00:00
Tuesday18:00 - 00:00
Wednesday18:00 - 00:00
Thursday18:00 - 00:00
Friday18:00 - 01:00
Saturday18:00 - 01:00
Sunday18:00 - 00:00