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Jampa Restaurant in Phuket

Jampa Restaurant

About

An upscale restaurant in Phuket, PRU Phuket focuses on zero-waste cuisine and has been awarded a Green Star by the Michelin Guide for sustainability, offering modern fusion cuisine with locally sourced ingredients from its own farm and open-fire cooking.

Features

Terrace
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Full bar
Cocktail list
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

46, The Community House, 6 Tri Vananda, Thep Krasatti, Thalang District, Phuket 83110
+6676342122

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 19:00
Thursday12:00 - 22:00
Friday12:00 - 22:00
Saturday12:00 - 19:00
Sunday12:00 - 19:00