Nitan Phuket in Phuket
About
A premium fine dining restaurant in Phuket, Suay Restaurant Phuket is recommended by the Michelin Guide for its modern Thai cuisine with European fusion influences.
Features
Wine list
Cocktail list
Terrace
Seating
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Wi-Fi
Parking
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Contacts
177, 38 Srisoonthorn Rd, Tambon Si Sunthon, Thalang District, Phuket 83110
Extra Info
HOURS
Wednesday19:00 - 22:00
Thursday19:00 - 22:00
Friday19:00 - 22:00
Saturday19:00 - 22:00
Sunday19:00 - 22:00