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Nitan Phuket in Phuket

Nitan Phuket

About

A premium fine dining restaurant in Phuket, Suay Restaurant Phuket is recommended by the Michelin Guide for its modern Thai cuisine with European fusion influences.

Features

Wine list
Cocktail list
Terrace
Seating
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Wi-Fi
Parking
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay

Contacts

177, 38 Srisoonthorn Rd, Tambon Si Sunthon, Thalang District, Phuket 83110
+66984599250

Extra Info

HOURS
Wednesday19:00 - 22:00
Thursday19:00 - 22:00
Friday19:00 - 22:00
Saturday19:00 - 22:00
Sunday19:00 - 22:00