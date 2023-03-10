Luxury cars for rent in Phuket
A premium vehicle gives you the freedom to explore Phuket without being tied to a fixed itinerary. It is ideal for journeys between beaches, marinas, restaurants, and private villas, as well as longer trips across southern Thailand.
What we offer
For an extended stay, it is often more convenient to select one vehicle that works throughout the trip rather than arrange separate transport every day. Both self-drive and chauffeur-assisted formats are available.
- Convertibles and distinctive coupés are suited to shorter outings and evening drives.
- Premium SUVs offer additional comfort for longer rentals, luggage, and group travel.
- Mercedes-Benz V-Class provides generous interior space for families or small groups while maintaining a premium standard.
- Chauffeur arrangements can include scheduled pick-up times, full-day availability, and several destinations within one itinerary.
Contact us in any convenient way
Through a website, phone or messenger, or in a mobile application through a personal Lifestyle manager
Personal manager will help you
Your personal manager will help you choose the perfect car considering your wishes and the purpose of the rental
Delivery
We will deliver the car to a place convenient for you, be it your home, office or airport.
Payment
Payment is possible online or upon receipt of the car, as well as through secure payment systems.
Advantages of working with us
Services with a driver
A private chauffeur is particularly convenient when a day involves several destinations across the island. There is no need to arrange the return journey or adjust your plans around transport availability.
- Airport transfers to hotels and private residences coordinated around arrival and departure times.
- Chauffeur-driven trips to beach clubs, marinas, restaurants, and other selected destinations.
- The vehicle can be reserved for specific hours, leaving you free to adjust the order of your plans throughout the day.
Additional services
Beyond the rental itself, the vehicle can become part of a more carefully curated island experience. Additional services are available for selected activities and special travel arrangements.
- Bespoke routes to private beach clubs, viewpoints, and marinas.
- Premium vehicles for weddings, private parties, and photo sessions.
- Personal concierge assistance with selected elements of the driving programme.
Guarantee of your comfort and safety
A vehicle should remain dependable whether the journey is short or involves an extensive island itinerary. Regular maintenance and technical inspections help maintain consistent standards, while the selected car is checked before rental.
Rent for special occasions
A special day on the island does not have to follow a standard itinerary; the vehicle can be chosen around the occasion itself.
- Romantic journeys to secluded locations.
- Evening events at premium resort venues.
- Private celebrations by the coast.
- Special days connecting several distinctive island settings.
A luxury vehicle adds comfort without taking away from the relaxed character of the experience.