Luxury villas in Phuket
Island living should blur the line between everyday life and a holiday. A private pool, open terrace, and proximity to the sea create a rhythm in which almost every day feels like an escape.
What we offer
Island living is about slowing down, with mornings by the pool and long afternoons spent outdoors. We select villas where tropical surroundings and private leisure become a natural part of everyday life.
- Villas with private pools and generous outdoor living areas.
- Rentals for several weeks, an entire season, or longer stays.
- Residences near the coast as well as secluded properties surrounded by greenery.
- Viewings and property searches arranged around your preferred island lifestyle.
- Acquisition opportunities combining personal use with potential rental appeal.
Request
Contact us via the website, phone, messengers or through a personal assistant in the Versently mobile application.
Personal manager will help you
Your personal manager will clarify all your wishes and suggest suitable options.
Viewing
We will arrange viewing of the villas in person or online.
Rent or purchase
For rent: we sign the contract and prepare the villa for your arrival
For purchase: we accompany the transaction at every stage, including legal verification
Advantages of working with us
The best locations
Phuket offers everything from open sea views to secluded tropical retreats, allowing the setting itself to shape the rhythm of your stay.
- Surin — a quieter coastal atmosphere with sought-after residences near the western shore.
- Bang Tao — a well-developed resort setting with a long beach and an extensive choice of contemporary villas.
- Kamala — a more intimate environment of green hills and Andaman Sea views.
- Cape Yamu — secluded residences overlooking Phang Nga Bay and the surrounding islands.
Additional services
A tropical escape becomes even more distinctive with private boating, wellness experiences, and carefully selected moments away from the usual tourist circuit.
- Private yachts for island trips, secluded bays, and snorkelling excursions.
- Spa treatments, personal training, and tailored wellness programmes.
- Bespoke itineraries with a private guide across the island and surrounding regions.
- Helicopter transfers, chauffeur-driven vehicles, and coordinated local logistics.
Why choose us
Island living is about freedom, so the organisation should remain almost invisible and move naturally with the rhythm of the trip.
- Yacht outings, private beach days, and culinary evenings can be arranged beyond conventional tourist programmes.
- Wellness experiences, personal trainers, and other restorative services are selected around individual preferences.
- A dedicated manager brings together practical, transportation, and leisure requests through one seamless point of contact.
Services for villa owners
For resort property, maintaining consistent appeal throughout the season requires equal attention to the residence itself, the guest experience, and occupancy.
- Booking administration, guest communication, and preparation between stays.
- International promotion built around the residence’s individual character.
- Coordination of housekeeping, pool care, landscaping, and other recurring operations.
Transaction security guarantee
Island villa rentals require clear coordination between the owner, management side, and guest.
- Confirmation of occupancy terms and services included in the agreed price.
- Review of deposit payment and refund procedures.
- Coordination of contractual matters with local property representatives.