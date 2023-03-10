We use cookies to improve your experience, personalize content, and analyze our traffic. By continuing to use the site, you agree to our Cookie Policy.

Profile
RU

Luxury yachts for rent in Phuket

Warm water, tropical air, and islands stretching beyond the horizon invite days with no schedule at all. A private yacht brings together swimming, snorkelling, lunch on board, and an unforgettable sunset.

What we offer

An island charter can revolve around time at sea, visits to nearby islands, or a full day with no fixed connection to the shore.

  • Yachts for routes to Phi Phi, James Bond Island, and smaller Andaman destinations.
  • Day programmes with swimming, snorkelling, and stops in secluded bays.
  • Lunch or dinner on board with a pre-arranged menu and attentive service.
  • Options for family outings, romantic days, and private celebrations.

Duration and the sequence of stops are arranged around the experience you have in mind.

Motor yachts
Motor yachts
Sailing yachts
Sailing yachts
Catamarans
Catamarans
Luxury megayachts
Luxury megayachts

Request

You leave a request on the website, call us or contact us via messenger.

Personal manager will help you

A personal manager helps you choose the right yacht, taking into account your requests, the number of guests and the purpose of the rental.

Coordinate

We coordinate the route, on-board services and additional options (catering, music, decor)

Payment

Payment is available online or offline, and all details are confirmed in a form that is convenient for you.

Advantages of working with us

Exclusive yacht fleet
Only the best and modern premium class yachts
High level of service
Our team ensures a personal approach and professionalism at every stage.
Complete confidentiality
We guarantee the privacy and security of your events.
Individual routes
We design trips that match your desires.

Crew and on-board service

Tropical island-hopping demands continuous behind-the-scenes activity: prepping snorkeling gear, launching tenders, and serving chilled refreshments after every swim.

  • Onboard chef service focused on fresh seafood, tropical fruit, and deck grilling.
  • Coordination of island landings, swimming, and time spent on the water.
  • Crew experienced with the practical demands of private charters in tropical waters.

Additional services

A tropical itinerary gives the day plenty of room to change pace — a few hours at sea, a long swim stop, lunch on deck, or time on a secluded stretch of coast. Other experiences can be incorporated without taking away from that sense of freedom.

  • Tailored beach hospitality including lounge chairs, shade canopies, fresh towels, and dedicated service.
  • Diving and snorkelling with professional equipment and specialist support.
  • Thai-inspired dining with seafood, tropical fruit, and dishes tailored to individual tastes.
  • A romantic evening with flowers, atmospheric lighting, and a private dinner.

Routes and destinations

Phuket opens onto several very different cruising grounds, from the limestone formations of Phang Nga Bay to the open-water islands of the Andaman Sea. The closer destinations suit a day on board, while the Similans call for a longer journey.

  • Phang Nga Bay — towering limestone formations, hidden lagoons, and narrow passages create an unmistakable setting for a day on the water.
  • The Phi Phi Islands — turquoise bays and dramatic cliffs, with time for swimming and snorkelling in the surrounding waters.
  • Racha Yai and Racha Noi — clearer offshore waters make these islands particularly appealing for diving, snorkelling, and extended swims.
  • The Similan Islands — a more ambitious journey towards white-sand beaches, granite formations, and exceptionally clear Andaman waters.

Yachts for special occasions

The surrounding islands make it possible to turn a celebration into a full day at sea. Swimming, dining, and time on deck leave plenty of room for relaxed conversation.

  • Hold an intimate wedding ceremony with deck styling and photography for a small group of guests.
  • Birthday cruises combining tropical island hopping, lunch on board, and water sports.
  • Gather friends for a sunset dinner followed by music and an evening on board.

The island scenery provides a natural setting, allowing the occasion itself to remain the focus.