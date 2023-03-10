Luxury yachts for rent in Phuket
Warm water, tropical air, and islands stretching beyond the horizon invite days with no schedule at all. A private yacht brings together swimming, snorkelling, lunch on board, and an unforgettable sunset.
What we offer
An island charter can revolve around time at sea, visits to nearby islands, or a full day with no fixed connection to the shore.
- Yachts for routes to Phi Phi, James Bond Island, and smaller Andaman destinations.
- Day programmes with swimming, snorkelling, and stops in secluded bays.
- Lunch or dinner on board with a pre-arranged menu and attentive service.
- Options for family outings, romantic days, and private celebrations.
Duration and the sequence of stops are arranged around the experience you have in mind.
Request
You leave a request on the website, call us or contact us via messenger.
Personal manager will help you
A personal manager helps you choose the right yacht, taking into account your requests, the number of guests and the purpose of the rental.
Coordinate
We coordinate the route, on-board services and additional options (catering, music, decor)
Payment
Payment is available online or offline, and all details are confirmed in a form that is convenient for you.
Advantages of working with us
Crew and on-board service
Tropical island-hopping demands continuous behind-the-scenes activity: prepping snorkeling gear, launching tenders, and serving chilled refreshments after every swim.
- Onboard chef service focused on fresh seafood, tropical fruit, and deck grilling.
- Coordination of island landings, swimming, and time spent on the water.
- Crew experienced with the practical demands of private charters in tropical waters.
Additional services
A tropical itinerary gives the day plenty of room to change pace — a few hours at sea, a long swim stop, lunch on deck, or time on a secluded stretch of coast. Other experiences can be incorporated without taking away from that sense of freedom.
- Tailored beach hospitality including lounge chairs, shade canopies, fresh towels, and dedicated service.
- Diving and snorkelling with professional equipment and specialist support.
- Thai-inspired dining with seafood, tropical fruit, and dishes tailored to individual tastes.
- A romantic evening with flowers, atmospheric lighting, and a private dinner.
Routes and destinations
Phuket opens onto several very different cruising grounds, from the limestone formations of Phang Nga Bay to the open-water islands of the Andaman Sea. The closer destinations suit a day on board, while the Similans call for a longer journey.
- Phang Nga Bay — towering limestone formations, hidden lagoons, and narrow passages create an unmistakable setting for a day on the water.
- The Phi Phi Islands — turquoise bays and dramatic cliffs, with time for swimming and snorkelling in the surrounding waters.
- Racha Yai and Racha Noi — clearer offshore waters make these islands particularly appealing for diving, snorkelling, and extended swims.
- The Similan Islands — a more ambitious journey towards white-sand beaches, granite formations, and exceptionally clear Andaman waters.
Yachts for special occasions
The surrounding islands make it possible to turn a celebration into a full day at sea. Swimming, dining, and time on deck leave plenty of room for relaxed conversation.
- Hold an intimate wedding ceremony with deck styling and photography for a small group of guests.
- Birthday cruises combining tropical island hopping, lunch on board, and water sports.
- Gather friends for a sunset dinner followed by music and an evening on board.
The island scenery provides a natural setting, allowing the occasion itself to remain the focus.