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Duplex in Prague

Duplex

About

A nightclub in Prague, located on the roof of a building on Wenceslaus Square. It is one of the most famous establishments in the city, a member of the elite group of World's Finest Clubs. The club is built in the form of a cubic glass structure, which is its main feature. From the terrace, you can enjoy a panoramic view of the night Prague. During the day, you can relax in the cafe and enjoy the views of the city, and at night, the club turns into a place with an energetic atmosphere, where DJs perform, music plays, two dance floors and four bars work.

Features

Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Live music
DJ sets
Wine list
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Václavské nám. 21, 110 00 Nové Město
+420732221111

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday22:00 - 05:00
Tuesday22:00 - 05:00
Wednesday22:00 - 05:00
Thursday22:00 - 05:00
Friday22:00 - 05:00
Saturday22:00 - 05:00
Sunday22:00 - 05:00