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RU

Moon in Prague

Moon

About

A stylish multi-room club and lounge in the heart of the city, located in a historic former bank building with a spectacular glass atrium. The club's space is divided into two main areas: the first floor features a spacious dance floor with energetic music (ranging from hip-hop to house), while the second floor offers a more intimate lounge area with a separate bar, where you can relax and socialize in a peaceful setting.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Live music
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Wine list
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Dlouhá 709/26, 110 00 Staré Město
+420703140640

Extra Info

HOURS
Wednesday21:00 - 03:00
Thursday21:00 - 03:00
Friday21:00 - 04:00
Saturday21:00 - 04:00