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RU

Epic in Prague

Epic

About

The most modern club in the city with huge LED screens and powerful sound. Top DJs from the DJ Mag charts regularly perform here. VIP areas are available for a more private experience.

Features

Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Live music
DJ sets
Cocktail list
Wine list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Revoluční 1003/3, 110 00 Staré Město

Extra Info

HOURS
Wednesday22:00 - 05:00
Thursday22:00 - 05:00
Friday22:00 - 05:00
Saturday22:00 - 05:00
Sunday22:00 - 05:00