Epic in Prague
About
The most modern club in the city with huge LED screens and powerful sound. Top DJs from the DJ Mag charts regularly perform here. VIP areas are available for a more private experience.
Features
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Live music
DJ sets
Cocktail list
Wine list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Revoluční 1003/3, 110 00 Staré Město
Extra Info
HOURS
Wednesday22:00 - 05:00
Thursday22:00 - 05:00
Friday22:00 - 05:00
Saturday22:00 - 05:00
Sunday22:00 - 05:00