We use cookies to improve your experience, personalize content, and analyze our traffic. By continuing to use the site, you agree to our Cookie Policy.

Profile
RU

FU Club & Lounge in Prague

FU Club & Lounge

About

A place that works as a stylish lounge during the day and turns into a club with themed parties, professional lighting, and high-quality sound at night. In the evening, the space transforms with dynamic lighting, booming bass, and a dancing crowd.

Features

Seating
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Wine list
Full bar
Table reservations
Parking
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash

Contacts

Dlouhá 741/13, 110 00 Staré Město
+420607879796

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday19:00 - 02:00
Tuesday19:00 - 02:00
Wednesday19:00 - 02:00
Thursday19:00 - 02:00
Friday19:00 - 05:00
Saturday19:00 - 05:00
Sunday19:00 - 02:00