FU Club & Lounge in Prague
About
A place that works as a stylish lounge during the day and turns into a club with themed parties, professional lighting, and high-quality sound at night. In the evening, the space transforms with dynamic lighting, booming bass, and a dancing crowd.
Features
Seating
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Wine list
Full bar
Table reservations
Parking
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Contacts
Dlouhá 741/13, 110 00 Staré Město
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday19:00 - 02:00
Tuesday19:00 - 02:00
Wednesday19:00 - 02:00
Thursday19:00 - 02:00
Friday19:00 - 05:00
Saturday19:00 - 05:00
Sunday19:00 - 02:00