Ace Club in Prague
About
A place specializing in R&B and hip-hop. The establishment attracts a stylish crowd who appreciate high-quality sound, professional mixologists and an energetic atmosphere. The interior is designed in a modern industrial style with accents on LED screens and a powerful lighting system. Experienced mixologists work behind the bar, creating both classic and signature cocktails.
Features
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Table reservations
Contacts
Melantrichova 5, 110 00 Staré Město
Extra Info
HOURS
Friday21:00 - 00:00
Saturday00:00 - 06:00
Sunday00:00 - 06:00