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Le Valmont in Prague

Le Valmont

About

A club and lounge in a historic 14th-century basement in the heart of Prague. The space is divided into two areas: a lounge with cocktails and live music on Saturdays, and a main room with a dance floor. On Thursdays, Obsidian hosts an underground party, and on weekends, there are themed shows with elements of circus art. The cocktail menu features classic and creative drinks, each served with a visual aesthetic.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Live music
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations

Contacts

Uhelný trh 414/9, 110 00 Staré Město
+420777981131

Extra Info

HOURS
Wednesday20:00 - 01:00
Thursday20:00 - 01:00
Friday20:00 - 03:00
Saturday20:00 - 03:00