Le Valmont in Prague
About
A club and lounge in a historic 14th-century basement in the heart of Prague. The space is divided into two areas: a lounge with cocktails and live music on Saturdays, and a main room with a dance floor. On Thursdays, Obsidian hosts an underground party, and on weekends, there are themed shows with elements of circus art. The cocktail menu features classic and creative drinks, each served with a visual aesthetic.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Live music
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Contacts
Uhelný trh 414/9, 110 00 Staré Město
Extra Info
HOURS
Wednesday20:00 - 01:00
Thursday20:00 - 01:00
Friday20:00 - 03:00
Saturday20:00 - 03:00