Hemingway Bar in Prague
About
An iconic cocktail bar that regularly makes it to the top 50 best bars in the world. The concept is based on Ernest Hemingway's three main passions: rum, absinthe and champagne - the bar has a collection of more than 200 varieties of rum and a wide selection of absinthe. The interior is in the spirit of 1920s speakeasy: dim light, dark wood, vintage typewriters. The menu features classic cocktails and author's drinks, each with a story from the writer's life.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Cocktail list
Wine list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Opatovická 1737/3, 110 00 Nové Město
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday17:00 - 01:00
Tuesday17:00 - 01:00
Wednesday17:00 - 01:00
Thursday17:00 - 01:00
Friday17:00 - 02:00
Saturday17:00 - 02:00
Sunday17:00 - 01:00