Black Angel's Bar in Prague
About
A basement speakeasy bar. The interior is decorated in the style of the 1930s, with Gothic stone vaults, crystal chandeliers, and dim lighting. The cocktail list is based on the handwritten diaries of the legendary Czech bartender Alois Krha, which were discovered during the bar's renovation. In the evenings, a live pianist plays a variety of music, ranging from jazz to contemporary hits.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Live music
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Staroměstské nám. 29, 110 00 Staré Město
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday17:00 - 03:00
Tuesday17:00 - 03:00
Wednesday17:00 - 03:00
Thursday17:00 - 03:00
Friday17:00 - 03:00
Saturday17:00 - 03:00
Sunday17:00 - 03:00