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Black Angel's Bar in Prague

Black Angel's Bar

About

A basement speakeasy bar. The interior is decorated in the style of the 1930s, with Gothic stone vaults, crystal chandeliers, and dim lighting. The cocktail list is based on the handwritten diaries of the legendary Czech bartender Alois Krha, which were discovered during the bar's renovation. In the evenings, a live pianist plays a variety of music, ranging from jazz to contemporary hits.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Live music
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Staroměstské nám. 29, 110 00 Staré Město
+420221416401

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday17:00 - 03:00
Tuesday17:00 - 03:00
Wednesday17:00 - 03:00
Thursday17:00 - 03:00
Friday17:00 - 03:00
Saturday17:00 - 03:00
Sunday17:00 - 03:00