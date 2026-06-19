Duplex in Prague

About

A nightclub in Prague, located on the roof of a building on Wenceslaus Square. It is one of the most famous establishments in the city, a member of the elite group of World's Finest Clubs. The club is built in the form of a cubic glass structure, which is its main feature. From the terrace, you can enjoy a panoramic view of the night Prague. During the day, you can relax in the cafe and enjoy the views of the city, and at night, the club turns into a place with an energetic atmosphere, where DJs perform, music plays, two dance floors and four bars work.