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Lobkowicz Palace in Prague

Lobkowicz Palace

About

The only private palace on the territory of Prague Castle, owned by the Lobkowitz family. Inside, you will find one of the oldest private collections in Europe, including paintings by Bruegel, Rubens, and Velázquez, as well as handwritten scores by Beethoven and Mozart with the composers' personal corrections. The audio guide is narrated by the owners of the palace. After the tour, you can climb to the terrace overlooking Prague.

Contacts

Jiřská 3, 119 00 Praha 1-Hradčany
+420702201145

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday09:00 - 18:00
Thursday09:00 - 18:00
Friday09:00 - 18:00
Saturday09:00 - 18:00
Sunday09:00 - 18:00