The Waldstein Garden in Prague
About
One of the most beautiful palace gardens in Prague, located in Malá Strana. It was created in the 17th century by Duke Albrecht of Waldstein. The garden features a large fountain, sculptures, and a stalactite wall. In spring, the garden is particularly beautiful due to its blooming magnolias.
Contacts
Letenská 123/4, 118 00 Malá Strana
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday07:00 - 19:00
Tuesday07:00 - 19:00
Wednesday07:00 - 19:00
Thursday07:00 - 19:00
Friday07:00 - 19:00
Saturday09:00 - 19:00
Sunday09:00 - 19:00