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The Waldstein Garden in Prague

The Waldstein Garden

About

One of the most beautiful palace gardens in Prague, located in Malá Strana. It was created in the 17th century by Duke Albrecht of Waldstein. The garden features a large fountain, sculptures, and a stalactite wall. In spring, the garden is particularly beautiful due to its blooming magnolias.

Contacts

Letenská 123/4, 118 00 Malá Strana
+420257075707

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday07:00 - 19:00
Tuesday07:00 - 19:00
Wednesday07:00 - 19:00
Thursday07:00 - 19:00
Friday07:00 - 19:00
Saturday09:00 - 19:00
Sunday09:00 - 19:00